ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.