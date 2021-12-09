ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($898.88) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €733.83 ($824.53).

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.