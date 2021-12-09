Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 178.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $213,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $339,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

