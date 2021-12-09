Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.