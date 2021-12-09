Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.40% of Blue Bird worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 58.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

