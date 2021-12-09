Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 83,561 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,561 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

