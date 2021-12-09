Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,919 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

