Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,919 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE ASB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
