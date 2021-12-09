AstraZeneca PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

AZN stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

