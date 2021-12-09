AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

