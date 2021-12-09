Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.