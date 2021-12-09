Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). 556,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 485,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £49.54 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

