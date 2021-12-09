Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$13.65 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.