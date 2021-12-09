AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.82 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,805.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,636.52. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,098.69 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.