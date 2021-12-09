AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,045.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZO. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,098.69 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,805.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,636.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

