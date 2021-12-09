AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.82 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,098.69 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,805.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,636.52.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.