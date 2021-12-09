Auxilium (AUX) Reaches Market Cap of $237,010.16

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $237,010.16 and approximately $78,185.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000199 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

