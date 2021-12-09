AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $245.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.