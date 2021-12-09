AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.94.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

