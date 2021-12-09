Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,824 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,803.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

OMFS stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

