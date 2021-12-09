Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXP. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $91.21.

