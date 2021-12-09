Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

CDMO opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

