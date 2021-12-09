Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

