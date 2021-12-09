Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $20,150.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:AVA opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
