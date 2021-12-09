Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $20,150.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

