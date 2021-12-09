Aware (AWRE) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 377 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aware to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aware and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.86 Aware Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.18

Aware’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aware and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2484 12636 23445 640 2.57

Aware presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Summary

Aware beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

