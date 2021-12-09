Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys $154,500.00 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AWRE stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.16. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

