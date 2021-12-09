Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys $154,500.00 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AWRE stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.16. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on AWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
About Aware
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.
