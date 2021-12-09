B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,403 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

