B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.