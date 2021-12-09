Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAB. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 303.20 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.20. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

