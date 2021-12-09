Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.66

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 12011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.58%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

