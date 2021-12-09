Bank of America Begins Coverage on Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $39.63 on Monday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

