Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,776 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:SII opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

