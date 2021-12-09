Bank of America Corp DE Buys 129,446 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

