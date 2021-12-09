Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $133.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

