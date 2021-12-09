Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,183 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 138,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

