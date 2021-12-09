Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.