Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.78 ($85.14).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €60.46 ($67.93) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.01.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.