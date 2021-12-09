Barclays Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $73.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.