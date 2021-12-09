Barclays Increases NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 80

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

LON NRR opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.93. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

