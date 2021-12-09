BCS Wealth Management Acquires 40,216 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.