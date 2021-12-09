BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

