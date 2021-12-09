BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,019 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

