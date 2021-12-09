BCS Wealth Management Has $380,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

