BCS Wealth Management Has $628,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.