BCS Wealth Management Invests $860,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of BAUG opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.