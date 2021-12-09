BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $632,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

