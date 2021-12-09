BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

