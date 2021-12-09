Bell Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $262.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48.

