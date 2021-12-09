Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 16.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

