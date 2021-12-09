Bell Bank Sells 920 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.