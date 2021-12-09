Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Bellway has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

